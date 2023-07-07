All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)75.583
x-Down East (Texas)75.583
Salem (Boston)66.5001
Carolina (Milwaukee)57.4172
Fredericksburg (Washington)57.4172
Lynchburg (Cleveland)57.4172
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)75.583
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)75.583
Augusta (Atlanta)66.5001
Charleston (Tampa Bay)66.5001
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)66.5001
Fayetteville57.4172
Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 11, Down East 4, 1st game

Kannapolis 4, Down East 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Salem 10, Lynchburg 7

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5

Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 4

Columbia 3, Charleston 2

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

