All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2013.606
Down East (Texas)1914.5941
Delmarva (Baltimore)1815.5452
Salem (Boston)1816.529
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1718.4864
Fredericksburg (Washington)1122.3339
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2114.600
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1815.5452
Augusta (Atlanta)1717.500
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1618.471
Fayetteville (Houston)1420.412
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1421.4007
Tuesday's Games

Carolina 14, Kannapolis 2

Down East 10, Fayetteville 0

Salem 3, Lynchburg 0, 8 innings

Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Charleston 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 4

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 7, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 2, Down East 1

Columbia 3, Fredericksburg 1

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Delmarva 6, Charleston 4

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you