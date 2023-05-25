|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|18
|.550
|1½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|21
|18
|.538
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|20
|21
|.488
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|25
|.359
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|21
|.448
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|24
|.415
|8
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|24
|.400
|8½
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia 2, Charleston 1
Down East 5, Carolina 4
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 2
Augusta 7, Kannapolis 1
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Fayettevile 5
|Thursday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.