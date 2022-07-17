All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)156.714
Down East (Texas)128.600
Salem (Boston)1110.5244
Carolina (Milwaukee)912.4296
Delmarva (Baltimore)813.3817
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)813.3817
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)138.619
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)138.619
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)129.5711
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1010.500
Augusta (Atlanta)713.350
Fayetteville (Houston)614.300
Saturday's Games

Down East 5, Columbia 2

Carolina 10, Delmarva 2

Kannapolis 5, Salem 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2

Augusta 9, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 6, Lynchburg 3

Sunday's Games

Columbia 7, Down East 4

Delmarva 10, Carolina 4

Charleston 7, Lynchburg 4

Salem 2, Kannapolis 1, 11 innings

Fredericksburg 4, Augusta 0

Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 0, no-hitter

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

