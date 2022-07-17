|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|6
|14
|.300
|6½
|Saturday's Games
Down East 5, Columbia 2
Carolina 10, Delmarva 2
Kannapolis 5, Salem 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2
Augusta 9, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 6, Lynchburg 3
|Sunday's Games
Columbia 7, Down East 4
Delmarva 10, Carolina 4
Charleston 7, Lynchburg 4
Salem 2, Kannapolis 1, 11 innings
Fredericksburg 4, Augusta 0
Myrtle Beach 5, Fayetteville 0, no-hitter
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
