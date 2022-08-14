All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2515.625
Carolina (Milwaukee)2120.512
Down East (Texas)2120.512
Salem (Boston)2020.5005
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1823.439
Delmarva (Baltimore)1526.36610½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2415.600
Columbia (Kansas City)2119.5253
Augusta (Atlanta)2019.513
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2120.512
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2120.512
Fayetteville (Houston)1625.390
Friday's Games

Lychburg 4, Charleston 2, 11 innings

Salem 11, Kannapolis 9

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Augusta 7, Fredericksburg 4

Down East 8, Fayetteville 5

Delmarva 2, Carolina 0

Saturday's Games

Lychburg 9, Charleston 1, 1st game

Charleston 11, Lynchburg 8, 2nd game

Down East 6, Fayetteville 4

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 12, Fredericksburg 2

Salem 7, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 6, Delmarva 0

Sunday's Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

