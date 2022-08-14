|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Down East (Texas)
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|24
|15
|.600
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
|Friday's Games
Lychburg 4, Charleston 2, 11 innings
Salem 11, Kannapolis 9
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Augusta 7, Fredericksburg 4
Down East 8, Fayetteville 5
Delmarva 2, Carolina 0
|Saturday's Games
Lychburg 9, Charleston 1, 1st game
Charleston 11, Lynchburg 8, 2nd game
Down East 6, Fayetteville 4
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Augusta 12, Fredericksburg 2
Salem 7, Kannapolis 0
Carolina 6, Delmarva 0
|Sunday's Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Lychburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
