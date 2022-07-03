All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)71.875
Down East (Texas)53.6252
Salem (Boston)53.6252
Carolina (Milwaukee)44.5003
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)35.3754
Delmarva (Baltimore)17.1256
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)71.875
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)53.6252
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)53.6252
Augusta (Atlanta)26.2505
Charleston (Tampa Bay)26.2505
Fayetteville (Houston)26.2505
Friday's Games

Salem 12, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 9, Down East 3

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2

Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 3, 11 innings

Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2

Columbia 5, Augusta 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Down East 4, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 3

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Myrtle Beach 13, Charleston 6

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:03 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 4:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

