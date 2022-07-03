|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Friday's Games
Salem 12, Lynchburg 5
Kannapolis 9, Down East 3
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2
Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 3, 11 innings
Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2
Columbia 5, Augusta 4, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Down East 4, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 5
Columbia 5, Augusta 3
Salem 9, Lynchburg 3
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3
Myrtle Beach 13, Charleston 6
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:03 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 4:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
