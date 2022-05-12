|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|15
|14
|.517
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|10
|.667
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|12
|.586
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|15
|.483
|6
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 0
Lynchburg 4, Down East 1
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1
Fayetteville 2, Carolina 0
Salem 5, Delmarva 4
Augusta 9, Columbia 8, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Down East, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
