All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)1810.643
Carolina (Milwaukee)1514.517
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1414.5004
Salem (Boston)1415.483
Down East (Texas)1316.448
Delmarva (Baltimore)920.310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)209.690
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1910.6671
Augusta (Atlanta)1712.5863
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1415.4836
Columbia (Kansas City)1019.34510
Fayetteville (Houston)1019.34510
Wednesday's Games

Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 0

Lynchburg 4, Down East 1

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 0

Salem 5, Delmarva 4

Augusta 9, Columbia 8, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Down East, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

