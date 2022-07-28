All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)188.692
Down East (Texas)1411.560
Salem (Boston)1412.5384
Carolina (Milwaukee)1313.5005
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1115.4237
Delmarva (Baltimore)917.3469
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1610.615
Columbia (Kansas City)1510.600½
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1412.5382
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1312.520
Augusta (Atlanta)915.3756
Fayetteville (Houston)718.280
Wednesday's Games

Columbia 8, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 3

Carolina 7, Fayetteville 5

Down East 10, Charleston 3

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3

Salem 9, Fredricksburg 3, 1st game

Salem 6, Fredricksburg 2, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

