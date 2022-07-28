|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|18
|.280
|8½
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia 8, Kannapolis 3
Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 3
Carolina 7, Fayetteville 5
Down East 10, Charleston 3
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3
Salem 9, Fredricksburg 3, 1st game
Salem 6, Fredricksburg 2, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.