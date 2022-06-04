|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|26
|23
|.531
|1½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|16
|32
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|33
|16
|.673
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|23
|.531
|9½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|21
|28
|.429
|14½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|30
|.388
|16½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|14
|35
|.286
|21½
|Friday's Games
Carolina 7, Lynchburg 4, 1st game
Lynchburg 6, Carolina 1, 2nd game
Charleston 6, Down East 2
Salem 10, Columbia 5
Delmarva 5, Myrtle Beach 1, susp. bottom 4th
Fayetteville 3, Fredericksburg 0
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Myrtle Beach, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
August at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
