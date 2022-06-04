All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2721.563
Carolina (Milwaukee)2722.551½
Salem (Boston)2623.531
Fredericksburg (Washington)2523.5212
Down East (Texas)2326.469
Delmarva (Baltimore)1632.33311
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3513.729
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3316.673
Augusta (Atlanta)2623.531
Fayetteville (Houston)2128.42914½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1930.38816½
Columbia (Kansas City)1435.28621½
Friday's Games

Carolina 7, Lynchburg 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 6, Carolina 1, 2nd game

Charleston 6, Down East 2

Salem 10, Columbia 5

Delmarva 5, Myrtle Beach 1, susp. bottom 4th

Fayetteville 3, Fredericksburg 0

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Myrtle Beach, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

August at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

