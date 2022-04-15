|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston0
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore0
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 2
Kannapolis 5, Down East 1
Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta 2
Fredericksburg 7, Carolina 6
Salem 9, Fayetteville 4
Charleston 4, Columbia 1
|Friday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 4 p.m., 1st Game
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m., 2nd Game
Salem at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
