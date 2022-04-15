All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Salem (Boston051.833
Carolina (Milwaukee)42.6671
Fredericksburg (Washington)42.6671
Delmarva (Baltimore033.5002
Down East (Texas)15.1674
Lynchburg (Cleveland)15.1674
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)51.833
Augusta (Atlanta)33.5002
Charleston (Tampa Bay)33.5002
Columbia (Kansas City)33.5002
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)33.5002
Fayetteville (Houston)15.1674
Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 2

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1

Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta 2

Fredericksburg 7, Carolina 6

Salem 9, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 4, Columbia 1

Friday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 4 p.m., 1st Game

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m., 2nd Game

Salem at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

