All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2114.600
Down East (Texas)1915.559
Delmarva (Baltimore)1816.529
Salem (Boston)1817.5143
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1818.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)1123.324
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2214.611
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1916.543
Augusta (Atlanta)1718.486
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1718.486
Fayetteville (Houston)1520.429
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1521.4177
Thursday's Games

Kannapolis 7, Carolina 0, 1st game

Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 8

Charleston 11, Delmarva 7

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 0

Friday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you