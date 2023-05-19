|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|15
|.559
|1½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|23
|.324
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|Thursday's Games
Kannapolis 7, Carolina 0, 1st game
Carolina 5, Kannapolis 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fayetteville 5, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 8
Charleston 11, Delmarva 7
Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 0
|Friday's Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
