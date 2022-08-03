|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|20
|.355
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|13
|.367
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|18
|.379
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|11
|19
|.367
|7½
|Tuesday's Games
Fredricksburg 4, Down East 3, 10 innings
Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1
Fayetteville 8, Salem 4
Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 4
Augusta 7, Delmarva 2
Charleston 11, Columbia 9
|Wednesday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
