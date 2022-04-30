|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg 8, Salem 2
Carolina 6, Down East 5, 1st game
Carolina 6, Down East 5, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 1
Charleston 6, Fredericksburg 5
Augusta 6, Delmarva 4
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1
|Saturday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
