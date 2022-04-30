All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)136.684
Carolina (Milwaukee)109.5263
Lynchburg (Cleveland)109.5263
Salem (Boston)910.4744
Down East (Texas)811.4215
Delmarva (Baltimore)613.3167
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)136.684
Charleston (Tampa Bay)127.6321
Augusta (Atlanta)109.5263
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)910.4744
Columbia (Kansas City)712.3686
Fayetteville (Houston)712.3686
Friday's Games

Lynchburg 8, Salem 2

Carolina 6, Down East 5, 1st game

Carolina 6, Down East 5, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 1

Charleston 6, Fredericksburg 5

Augusta 6, Delmarva 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you