|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|15
|21
|.417
|9½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|23
|.361
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|18
|.500
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Salem 5, Kannapolis 3
Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0
Augusta 13, Fredericksburg 11
Carolina 7, Delmarva 5
Fayetteville 6, Down East 5
Charleston 2, Lychburg 0
|Wednesday's Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
