All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2412.667
Carolina (Milwaukee)1918.514
Down East (Texas)1719.4727
Salem (Boston)1719.4727
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1521.417
Delmarva (Baltimore)1323.36111½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2313.639
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2017.541
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2017.541
Columbia (Kansas City)1818.5005
Augusta (Atlanta)1718.486
Fayetteville (Houston)1521.4178
Tuesday's Games

Salem 5, Kannapolis 3

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0

Augusta 13, Fredericksburg 11

Carolina 7, Delmarva 5

Fayetteville 6, Down East 5

Charleston 2, Lychburg 0

Wednesday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

