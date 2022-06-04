All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2821.571
Carolina (Milwaukee)2723.540
Salem (Boston)2723.540
Fredericksburg (Washington)2524.5103
Down East (Texas)2426.480
Delmarva (Baltimore)1732.34711
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3514.714
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3317.660
Augusta (Atlanta)2723.540
Fayetteville (Houston)2228.44013½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1931.38016½
Columbia (Kansas City)1436.28021½
Friday's Games

Carolina 7, Lynchburg 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 6, Carolina 1, 2nd game

Charleston 6, Down East 2

Salem 10, Columbia 5

Delmarva 5, Myrtle Beach 1, susp. bottom 4th

Fayetteville 3, Fredericksburg 0

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2

Saturday's Games

Down East 5, Charleston 0

Fayetteville 11, Fredericksburg 5

Salem 6, Columbia 2

Delmarva 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Augusta 7, Kannapolis 6

Lynchburg 8, Carolina 2

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

August at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

