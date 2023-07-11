All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)96.600
Delmarva (Baltimore)86.571½
Carolina (Milwaukee)77.500
Salem (Boston)77.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)68.429
Lynchburg (Cleveland)68.429
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)87.533
Columbia (Kansas City)87.533
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)87.533
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)87.533
Augusta (Atlanta)78.4671
Fayetteville59.357
Sunday's Games

Carolina 1, Fayetteville 0, 1st game

Down East 2, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 1

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, ppd.

Salem at Lynchburg, ppd.

Charleston 11, Columbia 9

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

