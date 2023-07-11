|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Fayetteville
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 1, Fayetteville 0, 1st game
Down East 2, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 1
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, ppd.
Salem at Lynchburg, ppd.
Charleston 11, Columbia 9
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
