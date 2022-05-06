jnAll Times EDT

North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)159.625
Carolina (Milwaukee)1411.560
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1311.5422
Salem (Boston)1113.4584
Down East (Texas)1014.4175
Delmarva (Baltimore)817.320
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)177.708
Charleston (Tampa Bay)169.640
Augusta (Atlanta)1312.520
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1212.5005
Columbia (Kansas City)916.360
Fayetteville (Houston)916.360
Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 10, Fredericksburg 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Fredericksburg 79, Lynchburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Down East 2

Augusta 10, Carolina 5

Myrtle Beach 2, Salem 1

Delmarva 11, Columbia 8

Charleston 6, Fayetteville 2

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, ppd.

Down East at Kannapolis, susp. top 4th

Carolina 5, Augusta 4

Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd. to May 8

Columbia 10, Delmarva 3

Charleston 8, Fayetteville 4

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 2, 2:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

