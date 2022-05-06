jnAll Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 10, Fredericksburg 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Fredericksburg 79, Lynchburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Down East 2
Augusta 10, Carolina 5
Myrtle Beach 2, Salem 1
Delmarva 11, Columbia 8
Charleston 6, Fayetteville 2
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, ppd.
Down East at Kannapolis, susp. top 4th
Carolina 5, Augusta 4
Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd. to May 8
Columbia 10, Delmarva 3
Charleston 8, Fayetteville 4
|Saturday's Games
Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 2, 2:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
