|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|Sunday's Games
Augusta 8, Kannapolis 7
Carolina 7, Delmarva 3
Salem 5, Fayetteville 0
Charleston 6, Lynchburg 5
Columbia 8, Myrtle Beach 6
Down East at Fredericksburg, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 6 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Delmarva at Down East, 11 a.m.
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.