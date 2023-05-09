All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1510.600
Down East (Texas)1510.600
Delmarva (Baltimore)1411.5601
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1314.4813
Salem (Boston)1214.462
Fredericksburg (Washington)817.3207
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)1710.630
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1412.538
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1312.5203
Augusta (Atlanta)1214.462
Fayetteville (Houston)1214.462
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1017.3707
Sunday's Games

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 7

Carolina 7, Delmarva 3

Salem 5, Fayetteville 0

Charleston 6, Lynchburg 5

Columbia 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Down East at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 6 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delmarva at Down East, 11 a.m.

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

