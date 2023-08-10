|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|21
|.462
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|22
|.436
|7
|Fayetteville
|15
|24
|.385
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5
Down East 10, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 6, Delmarva 4
Augusta 6, Salem 4
Columbia 6, Charleston 4
Myrtle Beach 4, Fayetteville 2
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 12, Fredericksburg 6
Down East 6, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 12, Delmarva 3
Salem 9, Augusta 8
Charleston 16, Columbia 5
Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 3
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
