All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)127.632
Carolina (Milwaukee)118.5791
Down East (Texas)119.550
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1011.4763
Salem (Boston)911.450
Fredericksburg (Washington)713.350
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)127.632
Columbia (Kansas City)138.619
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)128.600½
Fayetteville (Houston)911.450
Augusta (Atlanta)713.350
Charleston (Tampa Bay)714.3336
Saturday's Games

Carolina 1, Kannapolis 0, 1st game

Kannapolis 8, Carolina 1, 2nd game

Columbia 5, Augusta 3

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

Delmarva 5, Salem 3, 1st game

Delmarva 4, Salem 2, 2nd game

Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 5 innings

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

Sunday's Games

Columbia 13, Augusta 4, 1st game

Columbia 9, Augusta 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 10, Fredericksburg 9

Fayetteville 6, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 3

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Salem at Delmarva, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you