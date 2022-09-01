|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|26
|.536
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|26
|29
|.473
|9
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|24
|32
|.429
|11½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|33
|.411
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|32
|23
|.582
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|28
|.500
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|28
|.491
|7½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|30
|.464
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|19
|37
|.339
|16
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg 4, Kannapolis 1
Down East 10, Fayetteville 4
Columbia 9, Carolina 0
Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.
Augusta 11, Salem 6
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game
Mytrle Beach 5, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 6, Down East 0
Columbia 7, Carolina 1
Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 8
Salem 6, Augusta 4
|Thursday's Games
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
