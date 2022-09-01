All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3520.636
Carolina (Milwaukee)3026.536
Down East (Texas)2927.518
Salem (Boston)2629.4739
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2432.42911½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2333.41112½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3521.625
Columbia (Kansas City)3223.582
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2828.5007
Augusta (Atlanta)2728.491
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2630.4649
Fayetteville (Houston)1937.33916
Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg 4, Kannapolis 1

Down East 10, Fayetteville 4

Columbia 9, Carolina 0

Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

Augusta 11, Salem 6

Wednesday's Games

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Mytrle Beach 5, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 6, Down East 0

Columbia 7, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 8

Salem 6, Augusta 4

Thursday's Games

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

