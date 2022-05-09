jnAll Times EDT

North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)179.654
Carolina (Milwaukee)1413.519
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1313.5004
Down East (Texas)1215.444
Salem (Boston)1215.444
Delmarva (Baltimore)918.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)198.704
Charleston (Tampa Bay)189.6671
Augusta (Atlanta)1512.5564
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1314.4816
Columbia (Kansas City)1017.3709
Fayetteville (Houston)918.33310
Sunday's Games

Down East 2, Kannapolis 1

Augusta 9, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 1, 7 innings 1st game

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5, 7 innings 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Salem 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Charleston 6, Fayetteville 0

Columbia 7, Delmarva 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salem at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.

Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you