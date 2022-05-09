jnAll Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Down East (Texas)
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|18
|.333
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|9
|.667
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|Sunday's Games
Down East 2, Kannapolis 1
Augusta 9, Carolina 7
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 1, 7 innings 1st game
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5, 7 innings 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Salem 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Charleston 6, Fayetteville 0
Columbia 7, Delmarva 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Salem at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
