All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2615.634
Down East (Texas)2220.524
Carolina (Milwaukee)2121.500
Salem (Boston)2021.4886
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1824.429
Delmarva (Baltimore)1626.38110½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2516.610
Columbia (Kansas City)2219.5373
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2120.524
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2121.500
Augusta (Atlanta)2020.500
Fayetteville (Houston)1626.381
Saturday's Games

Lychburg 9, Charleston 1, 1st game

Charleston 11, Lynchburg 8, 2nd game

Down East 6, Fayetteville 4

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 12, Fredericksburg 2

Salem 7, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 6, Delmarva 0

Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 9, Augusta 1

Down East 6, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Delmarva 3, Carolina 2

Charleston 10, Lychburg 0

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you