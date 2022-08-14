|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|16
|26
|.381
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|20
|.524
|3½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|26
|.381
|9½
|Saturday's Games
Lychburg 9, Charleston 1, 1st game
Charleston 11, Lynchburg 8, 2nd game
Down East 6, Fayetteville 4
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Augusta 12, Fredericksburg 2
Salem 7, Kannapolis 0
Carolina 6, Delmarva 0
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Salem 3
Fredericksburg 9, Augusta 1
Down East 6, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings
Delmarva 3, Carolina 2
Charleston 10, Lychburg 0
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayettevile at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
