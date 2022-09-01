All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3620.643
Carolina (Milwaukee)3126.544
Down East (Texas)2928.509
Salem (Boston)2729.4829
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2532.43911½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2334.40413½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3621.632
Columbia (Kansas City)3224.571
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2829.4918
Augusta (Atlanta)2729.482
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2631.45610
Fayetteville (Houston)2037.35116
Wednesday's Games

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Mytrle Beach 5, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 6, Down East 0

Columbia 7, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 8

Salem 6, Augusta 4

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg 5, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville 7, Down East 4

Carolina 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Fredericksburg 11, Delmarva 9

Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 10 innings

Salem 10, Augusta 5

Friday's Games

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

