|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|26
|.544
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|32
|.439
|11½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|34
|.404
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|32
|24
|.571
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|29
|.491
|8
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|29
|.482
|8½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|20
|37
|.351
|16
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game
Mytrle Beach 5, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 6, Down East 0
Columbia 7, Carolina 1
Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 8
Salem 6, Augusta 4
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg 5, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville 7, Down East 4
Carolina 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings
Fredericksburg 11, Delmarva 9
Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 10 innings
Salem 10, Augusta 5
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
