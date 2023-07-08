All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)85.615
Delmarva (Baltimore)76.5381
Carolina (Milwaukee)67.4622
Fredericksburg (Washington)67.4622
Lynchburg (Cleveland)67.4622
Salem (Boston)67.4622
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)85.615
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)76.5381
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)76.5381
Augusta (Atlanta)67.4622
Charleston (Tampa Bay)67.4622
Fayetteville58.3853
Friday's Games

Lynchburg 2, Salem 1

Kannapolis 8, Down East 5

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 4

Fredericksburg 10, Delmarva 1

Columbia 4, Charleston 0, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

