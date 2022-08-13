All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2514.641
Carolina (Milwaukee)2020.500
Down East (Texas)2020.500
Salem (Boston)1920.4876
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1722.4368
Delmarva (Baltimore)1525.37510½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2315.605
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2119.5253
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2119.5253
Columbia (Kansas City)2019.513
Augusta (Atlanta)1919.5004
Fayetteville (Houston)1624.4108
Friday's Games

Lychburg 4, Charleston 2, 11 innings

Salem 11, Kannapolis 9

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Augusta 7, Fredericksburg 4

Down East 8, Fayetteville 5

Delmarva 2, Carolina 0

Saturday's Games

Lychburg at Charleston, 2, 4 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

