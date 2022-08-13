|All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|20
|20
|.500
|5½
|Down East (Texas)
|20
|20
|.500
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|25
|.375
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|24
|.410
|8
|Friday's Games
Lychburg 4, Charleston 2, 11 innings
Salem 11, Kannapolis 9
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Augusta 7, Fredericksburg 4
Down East 8, Fayetteville 5
Delmarva 2, Carolina 0
|Saturday's Games
Lychburg at Charleston, 2, 4 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Lychburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
