|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|16
|.333
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Friday's Games
Down East 15 Fredericksburg 9, 1st game
Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 5
Lynchburg 10, Charleston 3
Carolina 7, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 2
Fayetteville 5, Salem 2
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
