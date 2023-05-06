All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)149.609
Down East (Texas)1410.583½
Delmarva (Baltimore)1310.5651
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1213.4803
Salem (Boston)1113.458
Fredericksburg (Washington)816.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)169.640
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1311.542
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1211.5223
Augusta (Atlanta)1113.458
Fayetteville (Houston)1113.458
Charleston (Tampa Bay)916.3607
Friday's Games

Down East 15 Fredericksburg 9, 1st game

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 5

Lynchburg 10, Charleston 3

Carolina 7, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 2

Fayetteville 5, Salem 2

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

