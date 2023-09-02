All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3424.586
Lynchburg (Cleveland)3226.5522
Fredericksburg (Washington)3027.526
x-Down East (Texas)2731.4667
Delmarva (Baltimore)2531.4468
Salem (Boston)2335.39711
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3720.649
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3126.5446
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2830.483
Columbia (Kansas City)2730.47410
Augusta (Atlanta)2731.46610½
Fayetteville2434.41413½
Friday's Games

Down East 4, Carolina 0, 1st game

Carolina 4, Down East 3, 11 innings, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 4, Salem 1

Lynchburg 13, Fredericksburg 1

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 7

Delmarva 13, Columbia 3

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you