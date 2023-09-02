|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|27
|31
|.466
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|31
|.446
|8
|Salem (Boston)
|23
|35
|.397
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|26
|.544
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|27
|30
|.474
|10
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Fayetteville
|24
|34
|.414
|13½
|Friday's Games
Down East 4, Carolina 0, 1st game
Carolina 4, Down East 3, 11 innings, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 3
Augusta 4, Salem 1
Lynchburg 13, Fredericksburg 1
Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 7
Delmarva 13, Columbia 3
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
