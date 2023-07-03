All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)63.667
x-Down East (Texas)63.667
Lynchburg (Cleveland)45.4442
Salem (Boston)45.4442
Carolina (Milwaukee)36.3333
Fredericksburg (Washington)36.3333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)54.556
Charleston (Tampa Bay)54.556
Columbia (Kansas City)54.556
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)54.556
Fayetteville45.4441
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)45.4441
Saturday's Games

Carolina 3, Down East 2

Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 2

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Augusta 7, Columbia 4

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 3

Sunday's Games

Carolina 7, Down East 3

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 1

Kannapolis 11, Fayetteville 1

Augusta 8, Columbia 5

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Monday's Games

Down East 3, Carolina 0

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0

Columbia 1, Augusta 0

Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Tuesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you