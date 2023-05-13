|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|19
|.345
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|18
|.400
|5½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|12
|19
|.387
|6
|Friday's Games
Carolina 6, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 7, Down East 2
Charleston 11, Augusta 6
Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 7, Columbia 1
Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 1
|Saturday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, :05 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
