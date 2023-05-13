All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1712.586
Down East (Texas)1712.586
Delmarva (Baltimore)1613.5521
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1714.5481
Salem (Boston)1515.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)1019.3457
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1712.586
Columbia (Kansas City)1813.581
Augusta (Atlanta)1416.467
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1416.467
Fayetteville (Houston)1218.400
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1219.3876
Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 7, Down East 2

Charleston 11, Augusta 6

Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 7, Columbia 1

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 1

Saturday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, :05 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

