All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)41.800
Down East (Texas)31.750½
Salem (Boston)32.6001
Fredericksburg (Washington)23.4002
Lynchburg (Cleveland)23.4002
Carolina (Milwaukee)13.250
South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)31.750
Charleston (Tampa Bay)22.5001
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)22.5001
Augusta (Atlanta)12.333½
Columbia (Kansas City)12.333½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)13.2502
Tuesday's Games

Salem 7, Carolina 2

Lynchburg 13, Myrtle Beach 5

Down East 6, Augusta 5

Delmarva 7, Kannapolis 2

Charleston 5, Columbia 3

Fayetteville 3, Fredericksburg 2

Wednesday's Games

Salem 2, Carolina 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 4

Down East 1, Augusta 0

Delmarva 12, Kannapolis 2

Columbia 7, Charleston 0

Fayetteville 15, Fredericksburg 2

Thursday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Down East at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

