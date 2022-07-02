All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)61.857
Down East (Texas)43.5712
Salem (Boston)43.5712
Carolina (Milwaukee)34.4293
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)34.4293
Delmarva (Baltimore)16.1435
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)61.857
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)52.7141
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)43.5712
Augusta (Atlanta)25.2864
Charleston (Tampa Bay)25.2864
Fayetteville (Houston)25.2864
Friday's Games

Salem 12, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 9, Down East 3

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2

Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 3, 11 innings

Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2

Columbia 5, Augusta 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:03 p.m.

