|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Friday's Games
Salem 12, Lynchburg 5
Kannapolis 9, Down East 3
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2
Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 3, 11 innings
Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2
Columbia 5, Augusta 4, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:03 p.m.
