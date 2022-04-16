|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston0
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Delmarva (Baltimore0
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Down East (Texas)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 3
Down East 3, Kannapolis 1
Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 2
Fredericksburg 14, Carolina 1
Salem 11, Fayetteville 3
Charleston 8, Columbia 0
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 4 p.m., 1st Game
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m., 2nd Game
Salem at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.