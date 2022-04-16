All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Salem (Boston061.857
Fredericksburg (Washington)52.7141
Carolina (Milwaukee)43.5712
Delmarva (Baltimore034.4293
Down East (Texas)25.2864
Lynchburg (Cleveland)25.2864
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)52.714
Augusta (Atlanta)43.5711
Charleston (Tampa Bay)43.5711
Columbia (Kansas City)34.4292
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)34.4292
Fayetteville (Houston)16.1434
Friday's Games

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 3

Down East 3, Kannapolis 1

Augusta 9, Myrtle Beach 2

Fredericksburg 14, Carolina 1

Salem 11, Fayetteville 3

Charleston 8, Columbia 0

Saturday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 4 p.m., 1st Game

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m., 2nd Game

Salem at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you