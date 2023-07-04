All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)73.700
Delmarva (Baltimore)64.6001
Salem (Boston)55.5002
Carolina (Milwaukee)46.4003
Fredericksburg (Washington)46.4003
Lynchburg (Cleveland)46.4003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)64.600
Columbia (Kansas City)64.600
Charleston (Tampa Bay)55.5001
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)55.5001
Fayetteville46.4002
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)46.4002
Monday's Games

Down East 3, Carolina 0

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0

Columbia 1, Augusta 0

Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Tuesday's Games

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 4, Lynchburg 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Columbia 5, Charleston 2

Carolina 13, Fayetteville 4

Wednesday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

