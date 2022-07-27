|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|15
|.400
|8½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|16
|.365
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva 9, Lynchburg 7
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4
Salem 5, Fredricksburg 0, susp. bottom of 5th
Carolina 7, Fayetteville 3
Charleston 10, Down East 2
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 2, TBD p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
