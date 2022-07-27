All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)186.750
Down East (Texas)1311.5425
Salem (Boston)1212.5006
Carolina (Milwaukee)1213.480
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1015.400
Delmarva (Baltimore)916.365
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)169.640
Columbia (Kansas City)1410.583
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1311.542
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1312.5203
Augusta (Atlanta)914.3916
Fayetteville (Houston)717.292
Tuesday's Games

Delmarva 9, Lynchburg 7

Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4

Salem 5, Fredricksburg 0, susp. bottom of 5th

Carolina 7, Fayetteville 3

Charleston 10, Down East 2

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 2, TBD p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

