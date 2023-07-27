All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1510.600
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1313.500
Salem (Boston)1313.500
Delmarva (Baltimore)1213.4803
x-Down East (Texas)1115.423
Fredericksburg (Washington)1015.4005
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)188.692
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1412.5384
Columbia (Kansas City)1313.5005
Fayetteville1213.480
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1214.4626
Augusta (Atlanta)1115.4237
Tuesday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Down East 2, 10 innings

Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 1

Charleston 6, Augusta 3

Salem 6, Lynchburg 1

Myrtle Beach 11, Fredericksburg 6

Carolina 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Down East 0

Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 3

Lynchburg 9, Salem 3, 1st game

Lynchburg 7, Salem 2, 2nd game

Charleston 7, Augusta 4

Myrtle Beach 10, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 5, Columbia 4

Thursday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 P.m.

Friday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

