|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|x-Down East (Texas)
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Fayetteville
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Fayetteville 3, Down East 2, 10 innings
Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 1
Charleston 6, Augusta 3
Salem 6, Lynchburg 1
Myrtle Beach 11, Fredericksburg 6
Carolina 6, Columbia 5
|Wednesday's Games
Fayetteville 4, Down East 0
Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 3
Lynchburg 9, Salem 3, 1st game
Lynchburg 7, Salem 2, 2nd game
Charleston 7, Augusta 4
Myrtle Beach 10, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 5, Columbia 4
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 P.m.
|Friday's Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
