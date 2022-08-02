All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)228.733
Down East (Texas)1416.4678
Salem (Boston)1416.4678
Carolina (Milwaukee)1417.452
Delmarva (Baltimore)1318.419
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1120.35511½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1912.613
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1812.600½
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1813.5811
Columbia (Kansas City)1713.367
Augusta (Atlanta)1118.3797
Fayetteville (Houston)1119.367
Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 0

Salem at Fredricksburg, ppd.

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 4

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 2

Charleston 5, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredricksburg 4, Down East 3, 10 innings

Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1

Fayetteville 8, Salem 4

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 4

Augusta 7, Delmarva 2

Charleston 11, Columbia 9

Wednesday's Games

Fredricksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you