|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Fayetteville
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Saturday's Games
Down East 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings
Augusta at Charleston, ppd.
Salem 7, Lynchburg 2
Fredericksburg 12, Myrtle Beach 2
Carolina 3, Columbia 2
Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1
Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach 8
Fayetteville 8, Down East 1
Augusta 3, Charleston 2, 1st game
Augusta 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game
Lynchburg 3, Salem 2
Columbia 3, Carolina 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1st game, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
