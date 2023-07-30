All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1811.621
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1515.500
Salem (Boston)1515.500
x-Down East (Texas)1416.467
Delmarva (Baltimore)1217.4146
Fredericksburg (Washington)1217.4146
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1911.633
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1614.5333
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1614.5333
Augusta (Atlanta)1416.4675
Columbia (Kansas City)1416.4675
Fayetteville1316.448
Saturday's Games

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Augusta at Charleston, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 2

Fredericksburg 12, Myrtle Beach 2

Carolina 3, Columbia 2

Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1

Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1

Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach 8

Fayetteville 8, Down East 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 2, 1st game

Augusta 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Salem 2

Columbia 3, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1st game, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta,7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

