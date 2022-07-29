All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)198.704
Down East (Texas)1412.538
Salem (Boston)1413.5195
Carolina (Milwaukee)1314.4816
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1116.4078
Delmarva (Baltimore)1017.3709
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1710.630
Columbia (Kansas City)1511.577
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1512.5562
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1412.538
Augusta (Atlanta)916.3607
Fayetteville (Houston)818.308
Thursday's Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4, 11 innings

Fredricksburg 8, Salem 3

Fayetteville 5, Carolina 1

Charleston 3, Down East 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 4

Friday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredricksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

