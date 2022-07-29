|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|8
|18
|.308
|8½
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 5
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 4, 11 innings
Fredricksburg 8, Salem 3
Fayetteville 5, Carolina 1
Charleston 3, Down East 1
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 4
|Friday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredricksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
