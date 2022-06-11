All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3025.545
Fredericksburg (Washington)2926.5271
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2926.5271
Salem (Boston)2827.5092
Down East (Texas)2728.4913
Delmarva (Baltimore)1936.34511
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3817.691
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3817.691
Augusta (Atlanta)3025.5458
Fayetteville (Houston)2629.47312
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2134.38217
Columbia (Kansas City)1540.27323
Thursday's Games

Carolina 2, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Carolina 3, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 8, Lynchburg 1, 1st game

Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 7, 2nd game

Down East 1, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 15, Delmarva 5

Augusta 16, Columbia 3

Charleston 10, Salem 5

Friday's Games

Down East 9, Kannapolis 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 7, Delmarva 1

Augusta 6, Columbia 2

Charleston 11, Salem 7

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you