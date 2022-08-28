All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)3319.635
Carolina (Milwaukee)2924.547
Down East (Texas)2726.509
Salem (Boston)2527.4818
Delmarva (Baltimore)2330.43410½
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2231.41511½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3419.642
Columbia (Kansas City)2923.558
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2726.5097
Augusta (Atlanta)2626.500
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2429.45310
Fayetteville (Houston)1736.32117
Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 1

Columbia 4, Salem 3

Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 23, Down East 8

Charleston 7, Fayetteville 1

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2

Saturday's Games

Charleston 3, Fayetteville 2

Salem 5, Columbia 4, 10 innings

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Fredericksburg 6, Down East 4

Kannapolis 11, Carolina 4

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 11, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you