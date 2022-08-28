|All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|Down East (Texas)
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|25
|27
|.481
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|30
|.434
|10½
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|31
|.415
|11½
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|29
|23
|.558
|4½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|26
|.509
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|26
|.500
|7½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|29
|.453
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|36
|.321
|17
Friday's Games
Carolina 4, Kannapolis 1
Columbia 4, Salem 3
Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Fredericksburg 23, Down East 8
Charleston 7, Fayetteville 1
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2
Saturday's Games
Charleston 3, Fayetteville 2
Salem 5, Columbia 4, 10 innings
Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2
Fredericksburg 6, Down East 4
Kannapolis 11, Carolina 4
Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 11, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Charleston at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Kannapolis at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
