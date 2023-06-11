All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)3320.623
Carolina (Milwaukee)3025.5454
Fredericksburg (Washington)2728.4917
Salem (Boston)2530.4559
Delmarva (Baltimore)2531.446
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2532.43910
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3423.596
Columbia (Kansas City)3225.5612
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3026.536
Augusta (Atlanta)2730.4747
Fayetteville2532.4399
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2334.40411
Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 2

Charleston 6, Fredericksburg 4

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5

Salem 3, Columbia 0

Kannapolis 7, Lynchburg 3

Down East 7, Delmarva 5

Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 13, Lynchburg 9, 6 innings

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 4, Charleston 0

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 3

Down East 7, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Salem 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Delmarva at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, noon

Carolina at Augusta, 12:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

