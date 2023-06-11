|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|25
|.545
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|27
|28
|.491
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|25
|30
|.455
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|31
|.446
|9½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|26
|.536
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|30
|.474
|7
|Fayetteville
|25
|32
|.439
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|34
|.404
|11
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 2
Charleston 6, Fredericksburg 4
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5
Salem 3, Columbia 0
Kannapolis 7, Lynchburg 3
Down East 7, Delmarva 5
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 13, Lynchburg 9, 6 innings
Fayetteville 6, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 4, Charleston 0
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 3
Down East 7, Delmarva 3
Columbia 4, Salem 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva at Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, noon
Carolina at Augusta, 12:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
