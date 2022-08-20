All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2817.622
Carolina (Milwaukee)2521.543
Down East (Texas)2521.543
Salem (Boston)2223.4896
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)2026.435
Delmarva (Baltimore)1828.39110½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2818.609
Columbia (Kansas City)2619.578
Augusta (Atlanta)2223.489
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2224.4786
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2224.4786
Fayetteville (Houston)1630.34812
Thursday's Games

Charleston 6, Augusta 5, 1st game

Augusta 7, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Lynchburg 2, Fredericksburg 0

Down East 12, Myrtle Beach 4

Carolina 10, Fayettevile 5

Salem 11, Delmarva 10

Columbia 4, Kannapolis 3

Friday's Games

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 14, Myrtle Beach 2

Carolina 10, Fayettevile 9

Delmarva 6 Salem 3

Columbia 12, Kannapolis 3

Augusta 4, Charleston 2

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayettevile at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

