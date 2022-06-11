|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|27
|.509
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|27
|28
|.491
|3
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|36
|.345
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|25
|.545
|8
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|26
|29
|.473
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|34
|.382
|17
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|40
|.273
|23
|Friday's Games
Down East 9, Kannapolis 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 7, Delmarva 1
Augusta 6, Columbia 2
Charleston 11, Salem 7
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva aat Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Down East at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
