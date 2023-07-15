All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)97.563
Carolina (Milwaukee)87.571½
Delmarva (Baltimore)87.571½
Salem (Boston)87.571½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)78.467
Fredericksburg (Washington)69.400
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)97.563
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)97.563
Columbia (Kansas City)88.5001
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)88.5001
Augusta (Atlanta)79.4382
Fayetteville69.400
Friday's Games

Charleston 2, Down East 0

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 4

Carolina 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 9, Delmarva 0

Kannapolis 5, Columbia 1

Fayetteville 5, Augusta 2

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you