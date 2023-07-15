|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|8
|7
|.571
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|7
|.571
|½
|Salem (Boston)
|8
|7
|.571
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Fayetteville
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
|Friday's Games
Charleston 2, Down East 0
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 4
Carolina 5, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 9, Delmarva 0
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 1
Fayetteville 5, Augusta 2
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
