North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)2216.579
Carolina (Milwaukee)2217.564½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2018.5262
Salem (Boston)2019.513
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2020.5003
Fredericksburg (Washington)1325.3429
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2416.600
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2217.564
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2020.5004
Augusta (Atlanta)1921.4755
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1723.4257
Fayetteville (Houston)1623.410
Tuesday's Games

Delmarva 11, Lynchburg 3

Down East 9, Carolina 5

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis 6, Augusta 1

Columbia 4, Charleston 1

Myrtle Beach 3, Fayettevile 1

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

