North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1410.583
Salem (Boston)1311.5421
Delmarva (Baltimore)1212.5002
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1113.4583
x-Down East (Texas)1114.440
Fredericksburg (Washington)1014.4174
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)178.680
Columbia (Kansas City)1312.5204
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1312.5204
Fayetteville1113.458
Augusta (Atlanta)1114.4406
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1114.4406
Sunday's Games

Salem 6, Down East 4

Kannapolis 17, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 17, Augusta 4

Fayetteville 18, Lynchburg 4

Charleston 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Down East 2, 10 innings

Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 1

Charleston 6, Augusta 3

Salem 6, Lynchburg 1

Myrtle Beach 11, Fredericksburg 6

Carolina 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday's Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 P.m.

