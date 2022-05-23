|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|18
|.538
|½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Down East (Texas)
|16
|23
|.410
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|24
|.385
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|26
|13
|.667
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|18
|.538
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|22
|.436
|11
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|28
|.282
|17
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7
Down East 5, Carolina 3
Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 4
Augusta 5, Charleston 4
Salem 9, Lynchburg 8
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
