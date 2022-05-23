All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2117.553
Carolina (Milwaukee)2118.538½
Fredericksburg (Washington)2018.5261
Salem (Boston)1920.487
Down East (Texas)1623.410
Delmarva (Baltimore)1524.385
South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2811.718
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2613.6672
Augusta (Atlanta)2118.5387
Fayetteville (Houston)1821.46210
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1722.43611
Columbia (Kansas City)1128.28217
Sunday's Games

Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7

Down East 5, Carolina 3

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 5, Charleston 4

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

