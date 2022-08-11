All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)2412.667
Carolina (Milwaukee)1918.514
Down East (Texas)1820.4747
Salem (Boston)1720.459
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)1622.4219
Delmarva (Baltimore)1324.35111½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2314.622
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2117.553
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2117.553
Columbia (Kansas City)1819.4865
Augusta (Atlanta)1718.4865
Fayetteville (Houston)1622.421
Wednesday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 2, Fayetteville 1, 2nd game

Kannapolis 7, Salem 6, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 4

Augusta at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Carolina 4, Delmarva 0, susp. bottom of 5th

Lychburg 5, Charleston 3

Thursday's Games

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2, TBD

Friday's Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Lychburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

