All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)301.000
Fredericksburg (Washington)21.6671
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)21.6671
Delmarva (Baltimore)12.3332
Salem (Boston)12.3332
Carolina (Milwaukee)03.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)21.667
Columbia (Kansas City)21.667
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)21.667
Charleston (Tampa Bay)12.3331
Fayetteville (Houston)12.3331
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)12.3331
Sunday's Games

Kannapolis 6, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East 7, Carolina 5

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 4

Augusta 10, Fayetteville 3

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Charleston 4, Columbia 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 11 a.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

