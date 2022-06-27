|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sunday's Games
Kannapolis 6, Myrtle Beach 1
Down East 7, Carolina 5
Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 4
Augusta 10, Fayetteville 3
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6
Charleston 4, Columbia 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 11 a.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia aat Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
